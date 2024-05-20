A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''I Write To You, My Darling Decay''

     
 
21/05/24
CHRIST DENIED
Christopsy

23/05/24
GRAND MASSIVE
Houses of the Unholy (EP)

24/05/24
SUMMONER`S CIRCLE
Cult

24/05/24
ULVIK
Last Rites | Dire Omens

24/05/24
SPITER
Enter the Gates of Fucking Hell

24/05/24
TRAIL OF TEARS
Winds of Disdain [EP]

24/05/24
MORTAL WOUND
The Anus of the World

24/05/24
ARKA`N ASRAFOKOR
Dzikkuh

24/05/24
CLINT LOWERY
Don`t Say It

24/05/24
EREGION
Non Omnis Moriar

CONCERTI

21/05/24
CALIGULA’S HORSE
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI, 98 - MILANO

21/05/24
GLENN HUGHES
ORION, VIA LUCREZIA ROMANA 72 - CIAMPINO (RM)

21/05/24
THE CAVEMEN + KILLER KIN + MANDURIA
ARCI BELLEZZA - MILANO

22/05/24
WANG WEN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

22/05/24
GLENN HUGHES
ALCATRAZ- MILANO

23/05/24
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
CAMPUS INDUSTRY, LARGO FRANCESCO ANTONIO SIMONINI 1 - PARMA

23/05/24
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM + GAEREA + MORTIFERUM
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/05/24
CCCP – FEDELI ALLA LINEA
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

23/05/24
LAURYYN
SGHETTO CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 16/B - BOLOGNA

23/05/24
UNDERTAKERS + EKBOM + ESTINZIONE
CIRCOLO DEV , VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA
ULTIME NOTIZIE
21/05/2024 - 11:55
METAL MACHINE FESTIVAL: i dettagli dell’evento con White Skull e Skanners
21/05/2024 - 11:42
PORRETTA PROG LEGACY: Balletto di Bronzo, Banco del Mutuo Soccorso e Riverside gli headliner
21/05/2024 - 11:16
NIGHTWISH: ''Perfume of the Timeless'' è il primo singolo da ''Yesterwynde''
21/05/2024 - 09:25
ENDE: ''L'aube des anathèmes'' è il nuovo album ,ascolta ''Eclat de Marbre''
21/05/2024 - 09:21
TOTENGOTT: a luglio il nuovo ''Beyond the Veil'', ascolta un brano
21/05/2024 - 08:25
SAVAGE GRACE: due concerti in Italia
21/05/2024 - 08:20
XENERIS: diffusa la nuova ''Barbarossa'' dal debutto ''Eternal Rising''
21/05/2024 - 08:18
SETH: online il videoclip di ''Dans le Cœur un Poignard''
21/05/2024 - 08:15
CHRIST DENIED: il nuovo album ''Christopsy'' in streaming
20/05/2024 - 21:42
LOVERBOY: guarda la clip di ''Working for the Weekend''
 
