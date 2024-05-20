A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''I Write To You, My Darling Decay''

|
Il 26 luglio 2024, il gruppo blackened deathcore A Wake in Providence pubblicherà il nuovo album I Write To You, My Darling Decay tramite Unique Leader Records.
Black Metal, Symphonic grandeur and Deathcore brutality collide in the majestic new album from A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE.
'I Write To You My Darling Decay' is a swathing monster of a record, citing influences from all across the heavy spectrum. As one of the established veterans of the Blackened Deathcore movement, AWIP are now here to set their sights on total domination as they rise to the upper echelons of the genre.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Maddening
2. Mournful Benediction (feat. Ben Duerr)
3. Agony, My Familiar
4. Agonofinis
5. And Through The Fog She Spoke
6. In Whispers
7. I Write To You, My Darling Decay
8. The Unbound
9. Pareidolia
10. I, The Mournful
Inoltre è online il singolo Mournful Benediction con Neb Duerr (Shadow of Intent).