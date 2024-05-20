TOTENGOTT: a luglio il nuovo ''Beyond the Veil'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo doom/black metal Totengott pubblicherà il nuovo album Beyond The Veil il 12 luglio 2024 tramite Hammerheart Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Inner Flame
2. Sons of the Serpent
3. Marrow of the Soul
4. The Architect
5. Beyond the Veil Part I: Mirrors of Doom
6. Beyond the Veil Part II: Necromancer
7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, the Curse, the Path, the Light)
Inoltre è online l'audio di Beyond the Veil Part II: Necromancer con la partecipazione di Eric Forrest (Voivod).