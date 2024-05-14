VERZAUBER: disponibile un brano dalla nuova release di ''Frankincense & Vitriol''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile ascoltare l'audio di To Call the Stars by Name and Render the Heavens Ablaze, brano dei black metaller Verzauber tratto dal loro album Frankincense & Vitriol, la cui nuova release è prevista per il 31 maggio tramite la Naturmacht.
Tracklist:
01. The Citadel Awakens to the Gaze of an Incensed God
02. Red Spells of Scheherazade
03. Opulence Drowned in Amber (The Dawning Waters of Impermanence)
04. Manafires over Antioch
05. To Call the Stars by Name and Render the Heavens Ablaze
06. Cloaked in the Shadow of a Cast Spear (Guided by the Dread Hand of Orion)
07. The Beast of Subterranean Rebirth