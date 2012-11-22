     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/05/24
GRAND MASSIVE
Houses of the Unholy (EP)

24/05/24
REMEDY
Pleasure Beats the Pain

24/05/24
SUMMONER`S CIRCLE
Cult

24/05/24
ULVIK
Last Rites | Dire Omens

24/05/24
CLINT LOWERY
Don`t Say It

24/05/24
ARKA`N ASRAFOKOR
Dzikkuh

24/05/24
EVILDEAD
Toxic Grace

24/05/24
KNIGHTS OF THE REALM
Darker Than Leather

24/05/24
VALE OF PNATH
Between The Worlds Of Life And Death

24/05/24
EREGION
Non Omnis Moriar

CONCERTI

22/05/24
WANG WEN
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

22/05/24
GLENN HUGHES
ALCATRAZ- MILANO

23/05/24
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM
CAMPUS INDUSTRY, LARGO FRANCESCO ANTONIO SIMONINI 1 - PARMA

23/05/24
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM + GAEREA + MORTIFERUM
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

23/05/24
CCCP – FEDELI ALLA LINEA
CARROPONTE, VIA LUIGI GRANELLI 1 - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

23/05/24
LAURYYN
SGHETTO CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO 16/B - BOLOGNA

23/05/24
UNDERTAKERS + EKBOM + ESTINZIONE
CIRCOLO DEV , VIA CAPO DI LUCCA 29/3G - BOLOGNA

23/05/24
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM + GAEREA + MORTIFERUM
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

23/05/24
LETA
OFFICINE CULTURALI ERGOT - LECCE

24/05/24
GAME OVER + EXPLORER + IGNOBLETH
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA
ANCIIENTS: annunciano il nuovo ''Beyond the Reach of the Sun'', ascolta un brano
22/05/2024 - 08:22 (42 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/05/2024 - 08:22
ANCIIENTS: annunciano il nuovo ''Beyond the Reach of the Sun'', ascolta un brano
19/02/2024 - 22:18
ANCIIENTS: ascolta la riregistrazione di ''Built to Die''
07/10/2016 - 11:55
ANCIIENTS: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
20/09/2016 - 18:51
ANCIIENTS: pubblicati due nuovi brani
28/07/2016 - 18:46
ANCIIENTS: un nuovo brano in streaming
12/04/2016 - 10:56
ANCIIENTS: terminano le registrazioni del nuovo disco
20/02/2013 - 21:15
ANCIIENTS: altro brano ascoltabile in streaming
31/01/2013 - 12:05
ANCIIENTS: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
22/11/2012 - 02:19
ANCIIENTS: firmano per la Season Of Mist
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/05/2024 - 12:12
LUCIFER: a Milano per un concerto
22/05/2024 - 12:07
NECROART: ascolta la nuova ''Withered''
22/05/2024 - 11:56
AS I LAY DYING: pubblicano il nuovo brano ''Burden''
22/05/2024 - 11:26
NONPOINT: il video del nuovo singolo ''Underdog''
22/05/2024 - 11:19
SHINEDOWN: in studio di registrazione per il seguito di ''Planet Zero''
22/05/2024 - 11:11
STEVE PERRY: presto un nuovo album da solista per l'ex-Journey
22/05/2024 - 10:13
HARPAZO: a giugno la riedizione del loro disco di esordio
22/05/2024 - 10:09
NIGHT LASER: online un brano dal nuovo album
22/05/2024 - 10:03
HELLBUTCHER: disponibile il singolo di ''Hordes of the Horned God''
22/05/2024 - 09:56
KERRY KING: cancellati gli show a Roma e Romano d'Ezzelino
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     