FELLWARDEN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Legend - Forged in Defiance''

Il gruppo black/folk metal Fellwarden pubblicherà il nuovo album Legend: Forged in Defiance il 16 giugno 2024 tramite Eisenwald.
Fellwarden, born in 2014 as a solo project by Fen's frontman The Watcher, offers a unique blend of atmospheric black metal influenced by iconic bands like Moonsorrow and classic epic metal acts such as Manowar. With a thematic focus on landscapes, folklore, and mythology, Fellwarden's music aims to immerse listeners in timeless worlds of ancient spirits and tales of sacrifice. Their discography includes two full-length albums, 'Oathbearer' (2017) and 'Wreathed in Mourncloud' (2020), both resonating with themes of honor and integrity. Their latest release, 'Legend,' is a concept album based on David Gemmell's novel, featuring a narrative of duty and resilience. Recorded primarily by The Watcher himself, 'Legend' is a collaborative effort, with contributions from talented musicians like Alasdair Dunn and Mark Harrington, as well as narration by Sean Darling. Each track represents a wall of the fortress from Gemmell's book, enhancing the album's immersive experience. As the dawn breaks on this new chapter, behold the majestic artistry adorning the album's cover, once again crafted by the esteemed artist Kris Vervimp. Let FELLWARDEN's evocative melodies and storytelling prowess carry you away on a journey of epic proportions.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Exultance
2. Despair
3. Renewed Hope
4. Desperation
5. Serenity
6. Death
7. Hope Renews Again
Inoltre è online il singolo Despair.