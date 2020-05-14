     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/05/24
NIGHT LASER
Call Me What You Want

24/05/24
EVILDEAD
Toxic Grace

24/05/24
KNIGHTS OF THE REALM
Darker Than Leather

24/05/24
CLINT LOWERY
Don`t Say It

24/05/24
VALE OF PNATH
Between The Worlds Of Life And Death

24/05/24
EREGION
Non Omnis Moriar

24/05/24
FREAK KITCHEN
Everyone Gets Bloody

24/05/24
TERAMAZE
Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace

24/05/24
ARKA`N ASRAFOKOR
Dzikkuh

24/05/24
SPITER
Enter the Gates of Fucking Hell

CONCERTI

24/05/24
GAME OVER + EXPLORER + IGNOBLETH
CENTRALE 66, VIA NICOLÒ DELL’ABATE N.66 - MODENA

24/05/24
GAME OVER + EXPLORER + IGNOBLETH
CENTRALE66 - MODENA

24/05/24
SECRET SPHERE + INNER VITRIOL + MVP
SKULLS CLUB, STRADA DEGLI ANGARIARI 25 - SERRAVALLE (SAN MARINO)

24/05/24
VENEZIA HARDCORE FEST (day 1)
CS RIVOLTA, VIA FRATELLI BANDIERA 45 - MARGHERA (VENEZIA)

24/05/24
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION + HELION
C.I.Q., VIA FABIO MASSIMO 19 - MILANO

24/05/24
GORY BLISTER + CRUENTUS
NEW MAGAZINE, VIA GRAVINA S. MARCO – MASSAFRA (TA)

24/05/24
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
UNIPOL ARENA - BOLOGNA

24/05/24
PUMA BLUE
SPAZIO211, VIA FRANCESCO CIGNA 211 – TORINO

24/05/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
ROCKIN\' GHISALBA - AREA FESTE DI GHISALBA (BG)

24/05/24
MORBOROCK (day 1)
VIA LUNGO ADDA - MORBEGNO (SO)
FELLWARDEN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Legend - Forged in Defiance''
24/05/2024 - 08:04 (44 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/05/2024 - 08:04
FELLWARDEN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Legend - Forged in Defiance''
25/06/2020 - 22:10
FELLWARDEN: disponibile lo streaming integrale del nuovo album
14/06/2020 - 18:59
FELLWARDEN: ascolta ''Scafell's Blight'' dal nuovo album
14/05/2020 - 22:24
FELLWARDEN: a fine giugno il nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/05/2024 - 12:07
ALL FOR METAL: presentano un nuovo singolo
24/05/2024 - 08:15
ULCERATE: due concerti in Italia
24/05/2024 - 08:11
CUTTERED FLESH: tutto il nuovo ''Love At First Bite'' in streaming
24/05/2024 - 08:08
WORMWITCH: annunciato il nuovo omonimo ''Wormwitch'', ascolta un brano
24/05/2024 - 08:00
OCTOPLOID: online il singolo ''The Dawns In Nothingness''
24/05/2024 - 07:58
HOLYCIDE: il lyric video di ''Lie is the New Truth''
24/05/2024 - 00:42
SUNBOMB: ''Steel Hearts'' è il nuovo singolo dal secondo album di Tracii Guns e Michael Sweet
24/05/2024 - 00:35
THE HELLACOPTERS: ascolta l'inedita ''Stay With You''
24/05/2024 - 00:08
BRING ME THE HORIZON: pubblicano il nuovo album "Post Human - NeX GEn"
23/05/2024 - 09:33
WITHERFALL: il videoclip di ''Opulent'' dal nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     