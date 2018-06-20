     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
The Silver Key - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/05/24
THE WARNING
Keep Me Fed

31/05/24
WITHERFall
Sounds of the Forgotten

31/05/24
NESTOR
Teenage Rebel

31/05/24
VICOLO INFERNO
Circles

31/05/24
BLACK SABBATH
Anno Domini 1989-1995

31/05/24
RELIQA
Secrets of the Future

31/05/24
VERZAUBER
Frankincense & Vitriol

31/05/24
THE HOPE COSPIRACY
Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception

31/05/24
THE TROOPS OF DOOM
A Mass to the Grotesque

31/05/24
HALCYON WAY
Night Crawling (EP)

CONCERTI

26/05/24
SECRET SPHERE + INNER VITRIOL + MVP
EL BARRIO, VIA GIAN FRANCESCO BELLEZIA 20 – TORINO

26/05/24
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION + HELION
CENTRALE 66 , VIA NICOLÒ DELL\'ABATE 66 - MODENA

26/05/24
GORY BLISTER + CRUENTUS
ALTERNATIVE, C.DA ULIVETELLA - MONTENERO DI BISACCIA (CB)

26/05/24
CHRISTIAN DEATH
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

26/05/24
PROG AND FROGS 2024 (day 2)
CASCINA CAREMMA, VIA CASCINA CAREMMA 2 - BESATE (MI)

26/05/24
DARK FEST 2024
FORTE GAZZERA, VIA BRENDOLE 109 - VENEZIA

26/05/24
THE DEVILS
SURFER JOE, PIAZZALE MASCAGNI 2 - LIVORNO

27/05/24
THE BLACK CROWES
TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI - MILANO

29/05/24
METALLICA + GUESTS
IPPODROMO LA MURA - MILANO

31/05/24
VICIOUS RUMORS + CRYING STEEL + TBA
ZIGGY CLUB - TORINO
CRYSTAL VIPER: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Silver Key'' e la traccia omonima
25/05/2024 - 22:27 (36 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
71
74
80
75
77
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/05/2024 - 22:27
CRYSTAL VIPER: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Silver Key'' e la traccia omonima
25/01/2022 - 12:40
CRYSTAL VIPER: arriva il nuovo EP ''The Last Axeman''
19/01/2021 - 21:40
CRYSTAL VIPER: presentano il lyric video di ''Asenath Waite''
13/12/2020 - 18:29
CRYSTAL VIPER: uscirà anche una versione strumentale di ''The Cult''
11/12/2020 - 11:13
CRYSTAL VIPER: ecco il lyric video di ''The Cult'' dal nuovo album
11/10/2020 - 14:50
CRYSTAL VIPER: firmano con la Listenable Records, a gennaio il nuovo album
07/11/2019 - 16:28
CRYSTAL VIPER: disponibile il secondo singolo dal nuovo album
22/09/2019 - 09:57
CRYSTAL VIPER: tornano a novembre con "Tales of Fire and Ice", ecco i dettagli e un brano
29/06/2018 - 14:49
CRYSTAL VIPER: guarda il video della titletrack del nuovo EP
20/06/2018 - 11:19
ROSS THE BOSS: in Italia a ottobre coi Bullet e i Crystal Viper
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/05/2024 - 22:40
BLOODORN: pubblicato un brano dal nuovo album ''Le the Fury Rise''
25/05/2024 - 22:38
DEMON: in streaming la clip di ''In My Blood'' dal nuovo album
25/05/2024 - 22:35
DEIMOS` DAWN: presentato il nuovo singolo
25/05/2024 - 22:32
ATLANTIS DRIVE: ascolta il singolo ''Faith''
25/05/2024 - 16:31
GINGER EVIL: ascolta l'inedita ''Shame Old''
25/05/2024 - 16:20
ALESTORM: il videoclip di ''The Last Saskatchewan Pirate'' dall'ultimo EP
24/05/2024 - 19:18
ZETRA: online un brano dal prossimo disco
24/05/2024 - 19:13
KING ZEBRA: guarda la clip di ''Wicked''
24/05/2024 - 19:07
BABYMETAL: pubblicato il brano in collaborazione con gli Electric Callboy
24/05/2024 - 18:48
ORANSSI PAZUZU: ecco il nuovo brano ''Muuntautuja'' dal prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     