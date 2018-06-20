CRYSTAL VIPER: i dettagli del nuovo ''The Silver Key'' e la traccia omonima

|
I Crystal Viper hanno annunciato per il 28 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Listenable Records, del nuovo album The Silver Key.
Di seguito potete vedere il video della titletrack del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Return To Providence
02. Fever Of The Gods
03. Old House In The Mist
04. The Key Is Lost
05. Heading Kadath
06. Book Of The Dead
07. The Silver Key
08. Wayfaring Dreamer
09. Escape From Yaddith
10. Cosmic Forces Overtake
11. Gods Of Thunder Of Wind And Of Rain – CD bonus track
11. Scream! – LP bonus track