THE THE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ensoulment''

I The The hanno annunciato per il 6 settembre la pubblicazione, dopo venticinque anni dall'ultimo e tramite Cineola/earMUSIC, del loro nuovo album Ensoulment.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Cognitive Dissidence.
Tracklist:
01. Cognitive Dissident
02. Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake
03. Zen & The Art Of Dating
04. Kissing The Ring Of POTUS
05. Life After Life
06. I Want To Wake Up With You
07. Down By The Frozen River
08. Risin’ Above The Need
09. Linoleum Smooth To The Stockinged Foot
10. Where Do We Go When We Die?
11. I Hope You Remember (the things I can’t forget)
12. A Rainy Day In May