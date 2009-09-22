     
 
THE THE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Ensoulment''
27/05/2024 - 11:20 (48 letture)

progster78
Lunedì 27 Maggio 2024, 11.42.12
1
Bella notizia,band di grande valore...Soul Mining e Infected sono dischi di gran qualità.Il singolo non mi dispiace.
