NILE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''The Underworld Awaits Us All''

I Nile hanno annunciato per il 23 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Napalm Records, del loro nuovo album The Underworld Awaits Us All.
Come primo singolo è stato scelto il brano Chapter for Not Being Hung Upside Down on a Stake in the Underworld and Made to Eat Feces by the Four Apes.
Tracklist:
01. Stelae of Vultures
02. Chapter for Not Being Hung Upside Down on a Stake in the Underworld and Made to Eat Feces by the Four Apes
03. To Strike with Secret Fang
04. Naqada II Enter the Golden Age
05. The Pentagrammathion of Nephren-Ka
06. Overlords of the Black Earth
07. Under the Curse of the One God
08. Doctrine of Last Things
09. True Gods of the Desert
10. The Underworld Awaits us All
11. Lament for the Destruction of Time