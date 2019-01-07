FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo da ''I Am the Weapon''

I thrasher statunitensi Flotsam and Jetsam
hanno annunciato il loro quindicesimo disco in studio, I Am the Weapon
, in uscita il 13 settembre 2024 tramite l'etichetta AFM Records
.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist, mentre a sinistra è riportata la copertina:01. A New Kind of Hero
02. Primal
03. I Am the Weapon
04. Burned My Bridges
05. The Head of the Snake
06. Beneath the Shadows
07. Gates of Hell
08. Cold Steel Lights
09. Kings of the Underworld
10. Running Through the Fire
11. Black WingsPrimal
è il titolo del secondo singolo, che potete ascoltare mediante il player riportato in fondo alla pagina. A questo link
potete invece ascoltare la titletrack dell'uscita.