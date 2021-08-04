NYTT LAND: guarda il video di ''The Oldman (The Tale of the Nisan Shaman, pt.2/13)''

|
I russi Nytt Land hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i canali social della Napalm Records, il video di The Oldman. Il brano è il secondo episodio facente parte del loro nuovo album The Tale of the Nisan Shaman, che racconta e mette in musica una delle più complete fonti rimasteci sullo sciamanesimo siberiano.
"Nishan Saman I Bithe" - The Tale of the Nishan Shaman. One of the most ancient and complete sources on Siberian shamanism that have reached us. Ancient Tungus-Manchu legend about the young shamaness Teteke, who sets off on a journey to the Land of the Dead (Land of Ilmun Khan) to bring back to life the 15-year-old Sigurdai Fyanga, the heir of the local ruler, who died while hunting.
One of the key elements that gives great value to this source is the detailed description of ancient shamanic rituals and the preserved original texts of the shaman’s songs, which are used in rituals and her interactions with various spirits.