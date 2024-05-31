GRAIN OF PAIN: la clip di ''Beneath'' dal disco d'esordio

|
I finlandesi Grain of Pain hanno pubblicato il 31 maggio 2024 il loro disco d'esordio, The Moon Lights the Way, tramite l'etichetta Noble Demon.
La formazione doom metal ha scelto di celebrare l'uscita diffondendo il video ufficiale del singolo Beneath, che trovate in basso.
A sinistra potete invece vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Beneath
2. Sun for Thee
3. The Moon Lights the Way
4. As Suffering Ends
5. The Witch
6. Can't Be Fallen
7. Last Morning
8. The Path
9. Black Dust