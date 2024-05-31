     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco di debutto
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
ROYAL REPUBLIC
LoveCop

07/06/24
BON JOVI
Forever

07/06/24
NIGHTMARE
Encrypted

07/06/24
SEVERE TORTURE
Torn from the Jaws of Death

07/06/24
WITHERING SURFACE
Exit Plan

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

07/06/24
HUNTSMEN
The Dry Land

07/06/24
LOVERBOY
Live in 82

CONCERTI

02/06/24
VICIOUS RUMORS + CRYING STEEL + TBA
LET IT BEER - ROMA

02/06/24
SECOND IMPACT FEST (day 3)
ASSOCIAZIONE EKIDNA, VIA LIVORNO 09 - SAN MARTINO SCUOLE CARPI (MODENA)

02/06/24
ROCK CAMP (day 3)
FRAZIONE PREPOTTO, 10D, 34011 DUINO AURISINA (TS)

03/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH + APOPTOSI
SOLIDAR ROCK - CASSANO D’ADDA (MI)

03/06/24
SLOW PULP + MÖLY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

03/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD + ANY OTHER
CASTELLO ESTENSE, PIAZZETTA DEL CASTELLO - FERRARA

04/06/24
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD + TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

04/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ATENEIKA – CAGLIARI

04/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
MILK, VIA PAOLO SACCHI 65 - TORINO

04/06/24
DRY CLEANING
CORTILE DEL CASTELLO ESTENSE, LARGO CASTELLO 1 - FERRARA
GRAIN OF PAIN: la clip di ''Beneath'' dal disco d'esordio
02/06/2024 - 12:21 (58 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/06/2024 - 12:21
GRAIN OF PAIN: la clip di ''Beneath'' dal disco d'esordio
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/06/2024 - 12:12
VICOLO INFERNO: ''Suspended'' è l'ultimo singolo da ''Circles''
02/06/2024 - 12:04
A DAY TO REMEMBER: ascolta l'inedita ''Feedback''
02/06/2024 - 10:14
NYTT LAND: guarda il video di ''The Oldman (The Tale of the Nisan Shaman, pt.2/13)''
02/06/2024 - 10:04
PERCHTA: ecco il lyric video di ''Ois Wås Ma San''
02/06/2024 - 10:01
ELUVEITIE: presentata la nuova violinista
02/06/2024 - 09:57
TUNGSTEN: i dettagli di ''The Grand Inferno'' e un brano
01/06/2024 - 10:31
WITHERFALL: il video della titletrack di ''Sounds of the Forgotten''
01/06/2024 - 10:18
SLASH (FEAT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS): in autunno registreranno il nuovo disco
01/06/2024 - 10:11
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: i dettagli completi e un nuovo singolo da ''I Am the Weapon''
31/05/2024 - 16:41
ROBSE: i dettagli dell'esordio ''Harlekin & Krieger''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     