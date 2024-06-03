     
 
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
ROYAL REPUBLIC
LoveCop

07/06/24
SEVERE TORTURE
Torn from the Jaws of Death

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
VOMIT THE SOUL
Massive Incineration

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

07/06/24
EVERGREY
Theories of Emptiness

07/06/24
HUNTSMEN
The Dry Land

07/06/24
SECT
Plagues Upon Plagues

07/06/24
THE HU
The Hu Live in Glastonbury

CONCERTI

03/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH + APOPTOSI
SOLIDAR ROCK - CASSANO D’ADDA (MI)

03/06/24
SLOW PULP + MÖLY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

03/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD + ANY OTHER
CASTELLO ESTENSE, PIAZZETTA DEL CASTELLO - FERRARA

04/06/24
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD + TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

04/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ATENEIKA – CAGLIARI

04/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
MILK, VIA PAOLO SACCHI 65 - TORINO

04/06/24
DRY CLEANING
CORTILE DEL CASTELLO ESTENSE, LARGO CASTELLO 1 - FERRARA

04/06/24
THE ARMED
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

05/06/24
LS DUNES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

05/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA
DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Duality''
03/06/2024 - 08:17 (42 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/06/2024 - 08:17
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/06/2024 - 12:13
A THOUSAND REASONS: firmano con WormholeDeath Records per il disco di debutto
03/06/2024 - 11:56
CACTUS: ascolta ''Parchman Farm'' con Joe Bonamassa e Billy Sheehan
03/06/2024 - 11:47
DREAM EVIL: ecco i dettagli del nuovo ''Metal Gods'' e il video della titletrack
03/06/2024 - 11:18
SECT: online il singolo ''Lovers of Life'' dal nuovo disco
03/06/2024 - 11:15
SPEED: guarda il video ufficiale di ''The First Step''
03/06/2024 - 10:35
ULVER: pubblicano due nuovi brani
03/06/2024 - 08:56
ROTTING CHRIST: insieme ai Borknagar per due date
03/06/2024 - 08:53
VOMIT FORTH: diffuso il videoclip della nuova ''Blood Soaked Death Dream''
03/06/2024 - 08:49
200 STAB WOUNDS: ''Manual Manic Procedures'' è il nuovo album, ascolta un brano
03/06/2024 - 08:43
NEL BUIO: i dettagli dell'omonimo debutto, ascolta ''Sola''
 
