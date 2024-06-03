DEFACEMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Duality''

|
Il gruppo death/black Defacement pubblicherà il nuovo album Duality il 30 luglio 2024 tramite Avantgarde Music.
With an inception going back to 2019, Defacement rapidly gained momentum within the underground realms with two full-length records, marked by an intense and experimental take on Death and Black Metal.
Three long years after 'Deviant' (2019) and its self-titled successor (2021), the international band flares its cryptic head yet again, with an epic tome of twisted and gnarly emanations and an all around immersive pathway into the void, entitled 'Duality
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Optic
2. Burden
3. Vagus
4. Barrier
5. Facial
6. Scabulous
7. Hypoglossal
8. Duality
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.