200 STAB WOUNDS: ''Manual Manic Procedures'' è il nuovo album, ascolta un brano

I deathster 200 Stab Wounds
pubblicheranno il nuovo album Manual Manic Procedures
il 28 giugno 2024 tramite Metal Blade Records
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Hands Of Eternity
2. Gross Abuse
3. Manual Manic Procedures
4. Release the Stench
5. Led To the Chamber/Liquified
6. Flesh From Within
7. Defiled Gestation
8. Ride the Flatline
9. Parricide
Ricordiamo inoltre che la band sarà in Italia per una data
insieme ai Gatecreeper
ed Enforced
.
Quello che vedete qui di seguito è il player per poter ascoltare Ride the Flatline
.