06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
ROYAL REPUBLIC
LoveCop

07/06/24
BON JOVI
Forever

07/06/24
NIGHTMARE
Encrypted

07/06/24
SEVERE TORTURE
Torn from the Jaws of Death

07/06/24
UMBRA VITAE
Light of Death

07/06/24
FRACTAL GENERATOR
Convergence

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
CANDY
It`s Inside You

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

CONCERTI

03/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH + APOPTOSI
SOLIDAR ROCK - CASSANO D’ADDA (MI)

03/06/24
SLOW PULP + MÖLY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

03/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD + ANY OTHER
CASTELLO ESTENSE, PIAZZETTA DEL CASTELLO - FERRARA

04/06/24
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD + TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

04/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ATENEIKA – CAGLIARI

04/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
MILK, VIA PAOLO SACCHI 65 - TORINO

04/06/24
DRY CLEANING
CORTILE DEL CASTELLO ESTENSE, LARGO CASTELLO 1 - FERRARA

04/06/24
THE ARMED
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

05/06/24
LS DUNES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

05/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA
GRUESOME: online il nuovo singolo ''Frailty''
03/06/2024 - 16:23 (57 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/06/2024 - 16:23
GRUESOME: online il nuovo singolo ''Frailty''
06/06/2020 - 15:15
EXHUMED: tutto lo split coi Gruesome in streaming
12/05/2020 - 17:45
EXHUMED: ascolta ''Rot Your Brain'' dallo split coi Gruesome
06/04/2020 - 19:30
GRUESOME: in arrivo uno split con gli Exhumed, ascolta un brano
25/08/2019 - 11:51
KRISIUN: il 31 marzo al Circolo Svolta con Gruesome e Vitriol
02/06/2018 - 02:41
GRUESOME (USA): tutto 'Twisted Prayers' in streaming
22/05/2018 - 20:01
GRUESOME (USA): disponibile il video di 'Fatal Illusions'
10/05/2018 - 19:59
GRUESOME (USA): guarda un nuovo video
20/04/2018 - 06:56
GRUESOME (USA): ascolta la cover di 'Legion Of Doom' dei Mantas
03/04/2018 - 20:54
GRUESOME (USA): i dettagli del nuovo album e un brano
