VOID WITCH: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Horripilating Presence''

La band domm/death metal Void Witch pubblicheranno il nuovo album Horripilating Presence il 26 luglio 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
Crushing and suffocatingly heavy Texan Death Doom quartet VOID WITCH is finally back with the new album "Horripilating Presence", a mosaic of inspirations that slithers across the whole spectrum of the genre and is not afraid to explore the beyond! The witch is ready to choke you again in the coils of her cloak. Succumb!
"Creating our debut album as a bunch of middle aged dads is an exercise in absurdity. Chained by responsibility, the mechanical habits of life, a lack of time and energy at the end of every long day, we pushed to write and record these songs over the course of a few years. This album exists because we needed it to exist, because our world-worn sanity needed a brief escape. We hope you enjoy this labor of absurdity."
Void Witch is a doom/death collective out of Texas/US, formed from ex-members of Azoth, Shitstorm and Drainbow during the Years of Great Plague and conceived as a collective project to give unearthly voice to the gruesome maunderings of our corrupted and degenerate minds.
After a critically acclaimed demo in 2021, Everlasting Spew took them under its belt and crafted it on physical format with a new bonus track, in the meanwhile the Texas combo worked hard on the debut album set to be released on mid 2024.
Void Witch’s aesthetic is an unholy marriage of classic doom metal, old school death metal, and grunge sensibilities with themes of body horror, gruesome myth, murder ballads, and other cautionary tales.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Grave Mistake
2. Second Demon
3. Malevolent Demiurge
4. Supernova Of Brain And Bone
5. Thousand-Eyed Stalactite
6. Horripilating Presence
Inoltre è online la titletrack.