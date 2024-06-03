BLACK HOLE DEITY: a luglio il debutto ''Profane Geometry'', ascolta ''Blast Pit''

|
Il 5 luglio 2024 la Everlasting Spew Records pubblicherà il disco di debutto dei deathster Black Hole Deity Profane Geometry.
Featuring Malignancy and ex Chaos Inception members, the Alabama based death metal quartet BLACK HOLE DEITY is back with the long awaited debut full-length "Profane Geometry". Sharpened sonic attacks of endless blast beats mixed with a melodic sensibility and guitar solos reminiscent of the Shrapnel will deliver the ultimate death metal album for 2024!
"Profane Geometry was conceived during the sessions for the debut ep Lair Of xenolich. We had a full album of ideas but only a few songs were really fully developed, thus an EP was the result. We spent the next couple years writing, re-writing, polishing, and recording the songs for the full length.
Musically, we wanted to stay with the same style, of old school death metal mixed with more modern influences. Lots of guitar solos, some melodic sections, some heavy breakdowns.
Drum and guitar recording took place at Mike Heller’s studio in Los Angeles during fall-winter 22-23. Vocals were recorded at my (Cam’s) home studio summer of 23. A long mix session ensued to deliver the final result. There are no keys or synths on the album; all sounds are from stringed instruments.
Concept-wise, PROFANE GEOMETRY is about experiences beyond human understanding. Gore and violence is very common in the genre but we chose to take a more sci-fi/supernatural horror approach, with songs about war with aliens, metaphysical experiences, and of course a song about good old fashioned nuclear annihilation"
Hailing from Birmingham, Alabama (US), Black Hole Deity is a supernatural and sci-fi-themed death metal band formed by Cam Pinkerton and Chris White, co-founders of cult death metal band Chaos Inception. Cam then recruited Alec Cordero from the death metal bands Cruelty Exalted and Calcemia to handle lead guitar duties and finally got none other than Mike Heller of Malignancy, Fear Factory and Raven to handle the drum duties.
After the high praises of their debut 5-song EP "Lair of Xenolich", the band worked hard to bring you a progressive yet dark and brutal evolution with their album "Profane Geometry", a significant step forward in the band's compositional and performance skills, more thoughtful songwriting structures and dynamics, blazing yet emotive solos and a vivid lyrical and artistic imagery and all this while maintaining a consistent degree of uncompromising brutality and aggression.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Ex Nihilo (Intro)
2. Blast Pit
3. Crucible Knight
4. Profane Geometry
5. Hydrazine Vapours (Interlude)
6. Human Filet
7. Swarm Attack
8. Spell Of Hecate
9. Cybernetic Inferno
10. Demons Beneath
Inoltre è online il singolo Blast Pit.