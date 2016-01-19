IMPERIA: i dettagli di ''Dark Paradise'' e un nuovo singolo

|
La formazione symphonic metal degli Imperia ha annunciato per il 26 luglio 2024 la pubblicazione, tramite Massacre Records, del loro settimo album, intitolato Dark Paradise.
La copertina è visibile a lato, mentre qui sotto è riportata la tracklist:
1. Better Place
2. Reach My Tears
3. The Family Chain
4. The Tree of Life
5. Reflection
6. Soldiers of Hell
7. Void of Emptiness
8. Hope of Joy
9. Lost Souls
10. The Demons' Fireplace
In basso trovate il video del singolo Better Place, realizzato da Darkgrove Design.