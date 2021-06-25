MODERN RITES: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Endless''

|
I blackster Modern Rites pubblicheranno il nuovo album Endless il 30 agosto 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
MODERN RITES are the Industrial Metal duo of guitarist Berg (AARA) and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/lyricist Jonny Warren (KUYASHII).
Building upon acclaimed 2021 debut "Monuments", new album "Endless" unifies, elevates and perfects the band's vision, ebbing and flowing between oppressive isolation and furious optimism in an anthemically intense exploration of the human condition.
MODERN RITES drive powerful slabs of dark '90s Industrial music through a low-slung framework of churning and guttural melodic Black Metal. "Endless" takes the band's monolithic sound to the next level, with crushing advancements in riff-quality, vocal weight, rhythmic intricacy, textural range, dynamics and songcraft. Added heft is provided via a beautifully balanced, crystalline but atmospheric mix/master from Simón Da Silva at The Empty Hall Studio.
Lyrically "Endless" examines cognitive dissonance and how to preserve a sense of self against hostile ignorance. The cover art is inspired by modern takes on traditional funerary imagery: the shrouded figure representing contemplation, self-reflection and an endless search for answers.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Prelude
2. Endless
3. Lost Lineage
4. Veil of Opulence
5. Becoming
6. For Nothing
7. Autonomy
8. Philosophenweg
Inoltre è online la titletrack del disco.