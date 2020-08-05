OTHER WORLD: ad agosto il nuovo album ''Tenebrous'', ascolta un brano

|
A distanza di nove anni dal debutto Syncretism of Gods in Men, i blackster Other World pubblicheranno il nuovo album Tenebrous il 30 agosto 2024 tramite Debemur Morti Productions.
OTHER WORLD is a crushing and contemporary Black Metal band based in California, where ex-members of BLACK SALVATION, PILLORIAN and BOREWORM explore the beauty in chaos and darkness.
After arriving on DMP in authoritative style with epic 2023 single "Of Death and Alteration", the band expand and consolidate their vision via new album "Tenebrous": an intensely emotive and hard-hitting representation of being locked away from the light with only anxiety, loss and grief for company.
OTHER WORLD underpins their cinematic and hypnotic Black Metal with the ripping propulsion of Death Metal and the monolithic solemnity of Doom. A product of seasoned and skilled musicians, "Tenebrous" finds weight by contrasting unsparing lyrical/vocal despondency, low-slung riffing and powerhouse drumming with the judicious use of calming neo-gothic choral sections, uplifting harmonised melodies and the cathartic sense of a fight-back from dark and murky depths.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. From Innocence
2. Arid Dawn
3. Agony Exhaled By Mist
4. Ash, Teeth & Bone
5. To Decay
Inoltre è online il brano From Innocence.