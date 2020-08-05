     
 
06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
ROYAL REPUBLIC
LoveCop

07/06/24
BON JOVI
Forever

07/06/24
NIGHTMARE
Encrypted

07/06/24
SEVERE TORTURE
Torn from the Jaws of Death

07/06/24
FRACTAL GENERATOR
Convergence

07/06/24
WITHERING SURFACE
Exit Plan

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
CANDY
It`s Inside You

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

04/06/24
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD + TBA
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

04/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ATENEIKA – CAGLIARI

04/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
MILK, VIA PAOLO SACCHI 65 - TORINO

04/06/24
DRY CLEANING
CORTILE DEL CASTELLO ESTENSE, LARGO CASTELLO 1 - FERRARA

04/06/24
THE ARMED
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

05/06/24
LS DUNES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

05/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

05/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

07/06/24
MICK HARVEY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/06/24
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO + FEAT. ESSERELÀ
SOLSTIZIO FESTIVAL – PARCO DELLE TERME DI BOARIO (BS)
OTHER WORLD: ad agosto il nuovo album ''Tenebrous'', ascolta un brano
04/06/2024 - 11:44 (43 letture)

04/06/2024 - 11:44
OTHER WORLD: ad agosto il nuovo album ''Tenebrous'', ascolta un brano
13/05/2024 - 12:14
ISSA: presenta ''All These Wild Nights'' da ''Another World''
02/04/2024 - 16:20
ISSA: i dettagli e un singolo del nuovo disco ''Another World''
27/08/2022 - 12:23
THE PRETTY RECKLESS: a novembre la nuova raccolta ''Other Worlds''
12/03/2021 - 00:29
CHEAP TRICK: ‘‘Boys & Girls & Rock N Roll’’ è il nuovo singolo da ‘‘In Another World’’
05/08/2020 - 17:08
GOJIRA: il video del nuovo singolo ''Another World''
04/06/2024 - 18:52
SANGUISUGABOGG: nuovo singolo e una data in Italia da headliner
04/06/2024 - 11:58
DYING WISH: i dettagli della data italiana
04/06/2024 - 11:50
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: in Italia per due date
04/06/2024 - 11:41
MODERN RITES: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Endless''
04/06/2024 - 11:38
SWELLING REPULSION: il nuovo album ''Fatally Misguided'' in streaming
04/06/2024 - 11:23
IMPERIA: i dettagli di ''Dark Paradise'' e un nuovo singolo
04/06/2024 - 11:13
HAMMERFALL: ''The End Justifies'' è il secondo singolo da ''Avenge the Fallen''
04/06/2024 - 10:45
RUNNING WILD: previsto per il 2025 il nuovo album
03/06/2024 - 18:33
BLACK HOLE DEITY: a luglio il debutto ''Profane Geometry'', ascolta ''Blast Pit''
03/06/2024 - 18:30
FRACTAL GENERATOR: diffusa ''Ciphertext'' dal nuovo album
 
