     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
CANDY
It`s Inside You

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

07/06/24
HUNTSMEN
The Dry Land

07/06/24
UMBRA VITAE
Light of Death

07/06/24
HOULE
Ciel Cendre et Misère Noire

07/06/24
APOCALYPTICA
Plays Metallica Vol. II

07/06/24
HIPPOTRAKTOR
Stasis

07/06/24
EVERGREY
Theories of Emptiness

CONCERTI

05/06/24
LS DUNES
SANTERIA TOSCANA 31 VIALE TOSCANA, 31 - MILANO

05/06/24
NEGATIVE APPROACH
RCCB – INIT, VIA DOMENICO CUCCHIARI 28 - ROMA

05/06/24
BLONDE REDHEAD
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

05/06/24
AL DI MEOLA
BLUE NOTE - MILANO

06/06/24
AL DI MEOLA
BLUE NOTE - MILANO

07/06/24
MICK HARVEY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/06/24
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO + FEAT. ESSERELÀ
SOLSTIZIO FESTIVAL – PARCO DELLE TERME DI BOARIO (BS)

07/06/24
ROCK IN RIOT (day 1)
CENTRO SPORTIVO, VIA TRENTO 56 - MARTINENGO (BG)

07/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ETNA COMICS – CATANIA

07/06/24
KANSEIL
CASCINA BOSCO GROSSO - CASIRATE D\'ADDA (BG)
ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE: firmano con InsideOut Music
05/06/2024 - 15:36 (37 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/06/2024 - 15:36
ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE: firmano con InsideOut Music
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/06/2024 - 15:50
ROTTING CHRIST: ecco il video animato di ''Pix Lax Dax''
05/06/2024 - 00:11
CATEGORY 7: il video di ‘‘Exhausted’’ dal disco d’esordio
05/06/2024 - 00:10
PARALYDIUM: ascolta ‘‘Sands of Time’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘Universe Calls’’
05/06/2024 - 00:09
PRIMAL FEAR: firmano con Reigning Phoenix Music per un nuovo album
04/06/2024 - 18:52
SANGUISUGABOGG: nuovo singolo e una data in Italia da headliner
04/06/2024 - 11:58
DYING WISH: i dettagli della data italiana
04/06/2024 - 11:50
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: in Italia per due date
04/06/2024 - 11:44
OTHER WORLD: ad agosto il nuovo album ''Tenebrous'', ascolta un brano
04/06/2024 - 11:41
MODERN RITES: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Endless''
04/06/2024 - 11:38
SWELLING REPULSION: il nuovo album ''Fatally Misguided'' in streaming
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     