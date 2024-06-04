ASYMMETRIC UNIVERSE: firmano con InsideOut Music

|
L'etichetta discografica InsideOut Music ha comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, di aver messo sotto contratto i progster italiani Asymmetric Universe.
Di seguito le parole della band:
“We are so excited to join such a big family as InsideOutMusic! Being part of a team with legendary artists and bands that we’ve been listening to since we started studying music, is a dream come true!
Our new single, “Don’t Go Too Early”, is a mixture of fusion-jazz, aggressive progressive metal, wind quartet arrangements and an avant-garde string quartet orchestration, that brings a unique colour to complex yet catchy music. We can’t wait to share with you all the music we are already working on!”