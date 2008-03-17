ROTTING CHRIST: ecco il video animato di ''Pix Lax Dax''

|
I Rotting Christ hanno reso disponibile, attraverso i propri canali social, il video animato di Pix Lax Dax. il brano - che vede la partecipazione della cantante Androniki Soula - è presente sul loro nuovo album ΠΡΟ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ (Pro Xristoy) uscito lo scorso 24 maggio per la Season of Mist.
Dear Metal comrades,
We can proudly present you one more animation video from our latest album "Pro Xristou", created from the talented graphic designer Haris Kountouris. Feel free to check "Pix Lax Dax" and hope you will enjoy a trip to the Ancient Greek Eleusinian mysteries.