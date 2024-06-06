     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

06/06/24
HOLYCIDE
Towards Idiocracy

07/06/24
ROYAL REPUBLIC
LoveCop

07/06/24
NIGHTMARE
Encrypted

07/06/24
SEVERE TORTURE
Torn from the Jaws of Death

07/06/24
AETHERIA CONSCIENTIA
The Blossoming

07/06/24
SECT
Plagues Upon Plagues

07/06/24
INSECT ARK
Raw Blood Singing

07/06/24
HIPPOTRAKTOR
Stasis

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

07/06/24
VOMIT THE SOUL
Massive Incineration

CONCERTI

06/06/24
AL DI MEOLA
BLUE NOTE - MILANO

07/06/24
MICK HARVEY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/06/24
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO + FEAT. ESSERELÀ
SOLSTIZIO FESTIVAL – PARCO DELLE TERME DI BOARIO (BS)

07/06/24
ROCK IN RIOT (day 1)
CENTRO SPORTIVO, VIA TRENTO 56 - MARTINENGO (BG)

07/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ETNA COMICS – CATANIA

07/06/24
KANSEIL
CASCINA BOSCO GROSSO - CASIRATE D\'ADDA (BG)

07/06/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
SANFEROCK - TAVERNERIO (CO)

07/06/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
PIAZZA MORETTI - SASSARI

07/06/24
GHOST ON MARS + ASTRAL DELIVERANCE + ONIRIA
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

08/06/24
NIGHT OF THE WEREWOLVES
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
THE JESUS LIZARD: tornano dopo ventisei anni con il nuovo ''Rack'', ascolta un brano
06/06/2024 - 09:36 (72 letture)

RECENSIONI
92
85
ALTRE NOTIZIE
06/06/2024 - 09:36
THE JESUS LIZARD: tornano dopo ventisei anni con il nuovo ''Rack'', ascolta un brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
06/06/2024 - 16:13
SIMONE SIMONS: ecco ''In Love We Rust'' dal debutto solista
06/06/2024 - 16:05
MC5: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Heavy Lifting''
06/06/2024 - 16:01
DESTRUCTION: pubblicano la nuova ''No Kings - No Masters''
06/06/2024 - 10:07
ULCERATE: tutto il nuovo ''Cutting the Throat of God'' in streaming
06/06/2024 - 10:02
CRYPT SERMON: diffuso l'audio del singolo ''Thunder (Perfect Mind)''
06/06/2024 - 09:58
KRALLICE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo disco ''Inorganic Rites''
06/06/2024 - 09:55
XASTHUR: ascolta la nuova ''Selling Yourself to Die''
06/06/2024 - 09:51
ELUVEITIE: un concerto in Italia nel 2025
06/06/2024 - 09:44
STIGE FEST: i dettagli della nuova edizione con Mysticum e Cult of Fire
06/06/2024 - 09:41
HAR: il debutto ''Cursed Creation'' ad agosto, disponibile il brano ''Submerged in Cacophony''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     