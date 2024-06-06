THE JESUS LIZARD: tornano dopo ventisei anni con il nuovo ''Rack'', ascolta un brano

|
A distanza di ventisei anni dal precedente Blue, il gruppo noise rock The Jesus Lizard ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo album Rack prevista per il 13 settembre tramite Ipecac Recordings.
"Hide & Seek" is the first single from the Jesus Lizard's first new album since 1998. Pre-order the September 13th release of RACK at https://tjl.lnk.to/rack
“Hide & Seek,” a track David Yow describes as “a perky ditty about a witch who can’t behave, and it’s got nearly as many hooks as a Mike Tyson fight.” An accompanying video captures the foursome of Duane Denison, Mac McNeilly, David Wm. Sims, and Yow as they recorded the “ditty” with Producer Paul Allen at Nashville’s Audio Eagle Studio.
“There are definitely some references to the past,” Denison says, in reference to the album, adding, “but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”
the Jesus Lizard reconvened in 2009 for a finite number of shows, and have spent the intervening years as both friends in close contact with one another, and touring bandmates. “We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” Sims shares. With McNeilly highlighting the strong relationship amongst the musicians: “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Hide & Seek
2. Armistice Day
3. Grind
4. What If?
5. Lord Godiva
6. Alexis Feels Sick
7. Falling Down
8. Dunning Kruger
9. Moto(R)
10. Is That Your Hand?
11. Swan The Dog
Inoltre è online il singolo Hide & Seek.