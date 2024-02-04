MC5: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Heavy Lifting''

|
Il gruppo storico MC5 pubblicherà il nuovo album Heavy Lifting tramite earMUSIC il 18 ottobre 2024.
Nel disco ci saranno il defunto leader Wayne Kramer scomparso a febbraio di quest'anno e il batterista Dennis ‘Machine Gun’ Thompson in due brani anch'esso deceduto il 13 maggio 2024 più ospiti come Tom Morello, Slash e Don Was.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Heavy Lifting (feat. Tom Morello)
02. Barbarians At The Gate
03. Change, No Change
04. The Edge Of The Switchblade (feat. William Duvall & Slash)
05. Black Boots (feat. Tim McIIrath)
06. I Am The Fun (The Phoney)
07. Twenty-Five Miles
08. Because Of Your Car
09. Boys Who Play With Matches
10. Blind Eye (feat. Dennis Thompson)
11. Can’t Be Found (feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)
12. Blessed Release
13. Hit It Hard (feat. Joe Berry)
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Boys Who Play With Matches.