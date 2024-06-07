LACERATION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''I Erode''

|
Il gruppo brutal death Laceration pubblicherà il secondo e nuovo album I Erode il 26 luglio 2024 tramite 20 Buck Spin. Il disco è stato prodotto da Matt Harvey, mixato da Greg Wilkinson e ha l'artwork curato da James Bousema.
After the scorching ‘Demise’ LP in 2021, the Bay Area’s Laceration have joined the ranks of 20 Buck Spin for the release of 2nd album ‘I Erode’. Over the band’s lifetime, years of work and subtle refinement manifest now in Laceration’s most assured and viscious material to date.
Absolutely loaded with hallmarks of US Death Metal’s peak era, ‘I Erode’ vehemently explodes outta the gate with merciless riffs, savage tempos, tastefully fleshripping solos and the malevolent undercurrents of aggressive Death Thrash perfection. Striking an ideal balance of technical and straightforward, high speed and mid-paced breaks, and a concise, to the point attack packed with variety, ‘I Erode’ offers a purely addictive shot of real Death Metal adrenaline in a lineage that includes Demolition Hammer to Morgoth to Suffocation.
While perhaps invoking a sense of nostalgia, the fact is Laceration’s evolved confidence and commitment to a song’s unsparing execution erase any focus on era on the neck-breaking ‘I Erode’. The dedication to the Death Metal form’s timelessness and high standards for true acknowledgment mark Laceration’s output now more than ever.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Degradation (Intro)
2. Excised
3. Sadistic Enthrallment
4. Vile Incarnate
5. Dreams Of The Formless
6. Carcerality
7. Strangled By Hatred
8. Impaling Sorrow
9. I Erode
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo Excised.