BRAINSORE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Grip of the Naked Mind''

|
Il gruppo grindcore Brainsore pubblicherà il disco di debutto The Grip Of The Naked Mind il 2 agosto 2024 tramite Time to Kill Records.
BRAINSORE find themselves on the crossroad between grind, death metal, hardcore and general hysteria. With no compromises or no rules, the band push the boundaries for an intense and chaotic soundscape without losing their love for groove and subtle melodies.
Expertly wielding the fierce brutality and massive aggression of their genre, the Italians add intelligent songwriting, effective arrangements, and musical proficiency as well as unexpected elements to their sound.
“The Grip Of The Naked Mind” is a relentless mix of death metal, grindcore, hardcore punk and a few sludge moments.
Its strength lies whether in the dynamic and fluent songwriting, or in the stylistic variety and compactness.
Major influences on our sound have been bands like Brutal Truth, Pig Destroyer, Morbid Angel, Cephalic Carnage.
Lyrics consider hystorical and somehow weird topics, imaginary stories and distorted visions courtesy of our beloved planet earth.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. The Stinking Sinister
2. Sons Of Seznec
3. Harvest Red
4. In Life Is Coils
5. The Mangrove Diaries
6. The Amen Corner
7. When Hunger Saves
8. Mount Ashes
9. The Harder We Fall
10. Shrieks From Above
11. Adult Male
12. Beyond Recognition
Inoltre è online il lyric video del brano In Life Is Coils.