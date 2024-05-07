     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/06/24
UMBRA VITAE
Light of Death

07/06/24
HOLY MOTHER
Rise

07/06/24
HUNTSMEN
The Dry Land

07/06/24
APOCALYPTICA
Plays Metallica Vol. II

07/06/24
EVERGREY
Theories of Emptiness

07/06/24
LOVERBOY
Live in 82

07/06/24
WITHERING SURFACE
Exit Plan

07/06/24
CANDY
It`s Inside You

07/06/24
VOMIT THE SOUL
Massive Incineration

07/06/24
THE HU
The Hu Live in Glastonbury

CONCERTI

07/06/24
MICK HARVEY
ARCI BELLEZZA, VIA G. BELLEZZA 16/A - MILANO

07/06/24
BANCO DEL MUTUO SOCCORSO + FEAT. ESSERELÀ
SOLSTIZIO FESTIVAL – PARCO DELLE TERME DI BOARIO (BS)

07/06/24
ROCK IN RIOT (day 1)
CENTRO SPORTIVO, VIA TRENTO 56 - MARTINENGO (BG)

07/06/24
NANOWAR OF STEEL
ETNA COMICS – CATANIA

07/06/24
KANSEIL
CASCINA BOSCO GROSSO - CASIRATE D\'ADDA (BG)

07/06/24
VINTAGE VIOLENCE
SANFEROCK - TAVERNERIO (CO)

07/06/24
TRE ALLEGRI RAGAZZI MORTI
PIAZZA MORETTI - SASSARI

07/06/24
GHOST ON MARS + ASTRAL DELIVERANCE + ONIRIA
DEFRAG, VIA DELLE ISOLE CURZOLANE 75 - ROMA

08/06/24
NIGHT OF THE WEREWOLVES
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/06/24
ROCK IN RIOT (day 2)
CENTRO SPORTIVO, VIA TRENTO 56 - MARTINENGO (BG)
BRAINSORE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Grip of the Naked Mind''
07/06/2024 - 14:45 (43 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/06/2024 - 14:45
BRAINSORE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''The Grip of the Naked Mind''
07/05/2024 - 08:11
BRAINSORE: firmano con Time to Kill Records per il debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
07/06/2024 - 18:18
BLIND GUARDIAN: annunciano la versione riregistrata di ''Somewhere Far Beyond'', ascolta un brano
07/06/2024 - 18:14
CANDY: il nuovo album ''It's Inside You'' in streaming
07/06/2024 - 14:52
DUEL: a luglio il nuovo ''Breakfast With Death'', guarda il video di ''Pyro''
07/06/2024 - 14:41
FRACTAL GENERATOR: tutto il nuovo ''Converge'' in streaming
07/06/2024 - 14:38
METAL CHURCH: ascolta ''Fake Healer'' dal nuovo live album
07/06/2024 - 10:47
APOCALYPTICA: ascolta ''The Call of Ktulu'' dal nuovo album di cover dei Metallica
07/06/2024 - 10:42
NANOWAR OF STEEL: disponibile il lyric video di ''El Baile del Perrito''
07/06/2024 - 09:26
IN APHELION: ad agosto il secondo album ''Reaperdawn'', ascolta un brano
07/06/2024 - 09:19
LIMBONIC ART: in arrivo il nuovo ''Opus Daemoniacal'', ascolta un singolo
07/06/2024 - 09:16
ENDE: guarda il videoclip di ''Union Triomphante'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     