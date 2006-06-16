|
07/06/24
BLIND GUARDIAN: annunciano la versione riregistrata di ''Somewhere Far Beyond'', ascolta un brano
07/06/2024 - 18:18 (15 letture)
Il gruppo power metal Blind Guardian ha annunciato la pubblicazione di omewhere Far Beyond – Revisited il 2 agosto tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
Si tratta di una versione riregistrata del classico disco del 1992 e sarà disponibile nei seguenti formati:
– CD standard
– 2CD + Blu-ray digipak
– doppio vinile nero
– doppio vinile blu con cartolina autografata
– doppio vinile azzurro
– digitale
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito la tracklist:
Tracklist CD 1 “The Album”:
01. Time What is Time (Revisited)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Revisited)
03. Black Chamber (Revisited)
04. Theatre of Pain (Revisited)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Revisited)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Revisited)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Revisited)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Revisited)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Revisited)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Revisited)
Tracklist CD 2 “Live At The Rock Hard Festival 2022”:
01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
03. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)
04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
Tracklist Blu Ray “Live 2022”:
01. Time What is Time (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
02. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
03. Black Chamber (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
04. Theatre of Pain (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
05. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
06. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
07. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
08. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
09. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
10. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Rock Hard Festival 2022)
11. Time What is Time (Live at Hellfest 2022)
12. Journey Through the Dark (Live at Hellfest 2022)
13. Black Chamber (Live at Hellfest 2022)
14. Theatre of Pain (Live at Hellfest 2022)
15. The Quest for Tanelorn (Live at Hellfest 2022)
16. Ashes to Ashes (Live at Hellfest 2022)
17. The Bard’s Song – In the Forest (Live at Hellfest 2022)
18. The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit (Live at Hellfest 2022)
19. The Piper’s Calling (Live at Hellfest 2022)
20. Somewhere Far Beyond (Live at Hellfest 2022)
Inoltre è online il singolo The Quest for Tanelorn (Revisited).
