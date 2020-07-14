     
 
La copertina del disco
14/06/24
FU MANCHU
The Return of Tomorrow

14/06/24
MALIGNANCY
Discontinued

14/06/24
FELLWARDEN
Legend: Forged in Defiance

14/06/24
CRYPT SERMON
The Stygian Rose

14/06/24
DENDERA
Mask of Lies

14/06/24
ANCIENT GUARD
Nightfall Enthroned

14/06/24
XENERIS
Eternal Rising

14/06/24
VENDEL
Out in the Fields

14/06/24
PERCHTA
D Muata

14/06/24
TORTURERS` LOBBY
Deadened Nerves

08/06/24
NIGHT OF THE WEREWOLVES
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/06/24
ROCK IN RIOT (day 2)
CENTRO SPORTIVO, VIA TRENTO 56 - MARTINENGO (BG)

08/06/24
THE MURDER CAPITAL + LETHERETTE
CORTILE DEL CASTELLO ESTENSE - FERRARA

08/06/24
PINO SCOTTO
MOTORAD 29 TOMAHAWK, USCITA AUTOSTRADALE ALTARE ZONA INDUSTRIALE - ALTARE (SV)

08/06/24
RUIDOS DEL NORTE + DETONATION BOULEVARD
BIRRERIA ANIMA, VIA MARSALA 27 - ROSA’ (VI)

08/06/24
DRUNKHELL + AWAKEN THE NIGHT + CARNELIAN + ACONITUM + KRITIOS
GARAGE SOUND, VIA MAURO AMORUSO 62 - BARI

09/06/24
ALIEN WEAPONRY
Santeria Toscana 31 - Milano

09/06/24
DISSONANCE FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 - SEGRATE (MI)

09/06/24
METAL FOR KIDS UNITED
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

09/06/24
1782 + HUMULUS + ZHED
SOLIDAR ROCK, VIA VALENTINO MAZZOLA - CASSANO D’ADDA (MI)
DARK FUNERAL: ristampa per ''Dark Funeral'', ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Open The Gates''
08/06/2024 - 09:53 (62 letture)

01/05/2023
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + DARK FUNERAL + INGESTED + STORMRULER
O2 Forum, Kentish Town, Londra, 22/04/2023
 
