DARK FUNERAL: ristampa per ''Dark Funeral'', ascolta la versione riregistrata di ''Open The Gates''

|
I blackster Dark Funeral hanno annunciato la pubblicazione della ristampa del debutto Dark Funeral per il trentesimo anniversario per il 9 agosto tramite Century Media Records. La release conterrà delle versioni riregistrate di alcuni brani mentre altri saranno rimasterizzati.
Lord Ahriman & DARK FUNERAL comment: “In January 1994, Blackmoon (RIP) and I put our entire income and savings into a recording session and pressing 1,000 copies of our 4-track debut Mini-CD. A Mini-CD we released ourselves too.
To now reach the significant milestone with an epic 30th anniversary is of course very honorable for me & the band. Three decades of Swedish Black Metal filled with precious memories.
It is now time for us to reflect on what started it all, a 30-year epic journey, filled with experiences and an unbreakable bond. And in this honor, we have breathed new life into these legendary songs & given them an honest but modern update. Enjoy!“
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito i formati disponibili e la tracklist:
CD Jewelcase
Limited hand-numbered Transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl
Limited hand-numbered Clear Smoke Marbled 180g Vinyl (US EDITION)
Strictly Limited hand-numbered transparent Blue-Black Marbled 180g Vinyl including signed Art Print - Only 300 copies worldwide (Century Media Exclusive)
Digital Album
"Open The Gates"
"Shadows Over Transylvania"
"My Dark Desires"
"In The Sign Of The Horns"
"Open The Gates" (Re-Recording 2024)
"Shadows Over Transylvania" (Re-Recording 2024)
"My Dark Desires" (Re-Recording 2024)
"In The Sign Of The Horns" (Re-Recording 2024)
Inoltre è online la nuova versione di Open the Gates.