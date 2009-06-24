LAMB OF GOD: annunciano la ''Ashes Of The Wake Expanded 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition''

|
Gli americani Lamb of God hanno diffuso i dettagli della ristampa per il 20° anniversario di Ashes Of The Wake in pubblicazione il 30 agosto tramite Epic Records. La release conterrà versioni live di brani, demo e remix curati da Health, Justin Justin K Broadrick, Kublai Khan TX e Malevolence.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Laid To Rest
2. Hourglass
3. Now You’ve Got Something To Die For
4. The Faded Line
5. Omerta
6. Blood Of The Scribe
7. One Gun
8. Break You
9. What I’ve Become
10. Ashes Of The Wake
11. Remorse Is For The Dead
12. Laid To Rest (Pre-Production Demo) *
13. Ashes Of The Wake (Pre-Production Demo) *
14. Remorse Is For The Dead (Pre-Production Demo) *
15. Another Nail For Your Coffin (Feat. Kublai Khan TX & Malevolence)
16. Laid To Rest (Health Remix)
17. Omertá (Justin K Broadrick Remix)
18. Remorse Is For The Dead (Live in Richmond, VA)
19. Now You’ve Got Something To Die For (Live from 2007)
Inoltre è disponibile il remix di Another Nail For Your Coffin con Malevolence e Kublai Khan TX.