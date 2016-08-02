CARNOPHAGE: i dettagli del nuovo ''Matter of a Darker Nature'', online un singolo

|
Interagendo con il seguente player è possibile ascoltare From Possibility To Actuality, brano che il gruppo tech death metal Carnophage ha estratto dal nuovo albumMatter of a Darker Nature in pubblicazione il 2 agosto 2024 tramite Transcending Obscurity Records.
Every eight years, the legendary mythical entity known as Carnophage arises to reestablish god-tier standards where brutal/technical death metal music goes. This time it is no different. Despite being one of the elder beings, they've recalibrated their sound as can be expected from them to ensure that it's relevant and cutting-edge for the time while keeping intact the original, inherited traits that propelled them to greatness in the first place. They've created an elegant, thoughtful and impactful blend of brutal and technical death metal, where each aspect complements the other without overpowering it, and ensuring that the production is earthy, organic and doesn't smother the soul of the music. The vocals are grunted with inhuman might but remain intelligible unlike most brutal bands of today. There is a masterful balance between the old and new styles, with Carnophage retaining the best qualities of both such as having the detailed structuring and fleshed out riffing while updating their sound with technical flourishes and subtle dissonance. This is virtually faultless music. From a death metal fan's perspective, everything is done to achievable perfection; an impeccable blend of sounds conjured up once again to be executed gloriously, for timeless music to reign once more.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. In My Bones
2. Until The Darkness Kills The Light
3. Matter Of A Darker Nature
4. Underneath The Horrendous One
5. Death Works Overtime
6. Eventually They Will Die
7. The Day We Avenge On
8. From Possibility To Actuality