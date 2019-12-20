ISLE OF THE CROSS: in arrivo l'album ''Faustus the Musical''

|
Gli Isle of the Cross hanno annunciato per il 5 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite ROCKSHOTS Records, del loro nuovo album Faustus the Musical.
Isle of the Cross is a US based progressive metal band led by Je Schneider, they are releasing their sophomore album called "Faustus the Musical" which is a metal opera based on the epic 16th century saga “Doctor Faustus” by Christopher Marlowe.
. Eric Gillette: Guitar {Neal Morse/Mike Portnoy/Independent}
. Daniël de Jongh: Lead Vocalist (Faustus) {Textures/Black Nazareth/Crown Compass}
. Diane Lee: Vocals (Good Angel)
. Charles Elliott: Vocals (Lucifer) {Abysmal Dawn}
. Matthieu Romarin: Vocals (Mephistopheles) {Uneven Structure}
. Angela Di Vincenzo: Vocals (Helen) {Secret Rule}
. Amrit Sandhu: Vocals (Narrator)
Come singolo è stato scelto il brano Immortal Kiss.