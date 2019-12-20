     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Faustus the Musical - Album Cover
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/06/24
XENERIS
Eternal Rising

14/06/24
CRYPT SERMON
The Stygian Rose

14/06/24
DENDERA
Mask of Lies

14/06/24
FU MANCHU
The Return of Tomorrow

14/06/24
FELLWARDEN
Legend: Forged in Defiance

14/06/24
MONO
Oath

14/06/24
TORTURERS` LOBBY
Deadened Nerves

14/06/24
NEW HORIZON
Conquerors

14/06/24
PERCHTA
D Muata

14/06/24
ANCIENT GUARD
Nightfall Enthroned

CONCERTI

11/06/24
POLYPHIA
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

11/06/24
MACHINE HEAD
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

11/06/24
COUNTERPARTS
LEGEND CLUB, VIALE ENRICO FERMI 98 - MILANO

12/06/24
SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL
LIVE MUSIC CLUB, VIA GIUSEPPE MAZZINI 58 - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

12/06/24
COUNTERPARTS
THE FACTORY, VIALE DEL LAVORO 7 - SAN MARTINO BUON ALBERGO (VR)

12/06/24
EVANESCENCE
FIERA DI MILANO AREA CONCERTI - RHO

12/06/24
ALTIN GÜN
LARGO VENUE, VIA BIORDO MICHELOTTI 2 - ROMA

12/06/24
PDD + MALAFAUNA
FESTA PER LA LIBERTÀ DEI POPOLI, VIA MAZZOLA ANGOLO VIALE EUROPA - CASSANO D\'ADDA (MI)

13/06/24
CROSSES
AUDITORIUM SAN DOMENICO - FOLIGNO

13/06/24
DROPKICK MURPHYS
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)
ISLE OF THE CROSS: in arrivo l'album ''Faustus the Musical''
10/06/2024 - 19:05 (40 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/06/2024 - 19:05
ISLE OF THE CROSS: in arrivo l'album ''Faustus the Musical''
11/07/2020 - 00:04
ISLE OF THE CROSS: guarda il video ufficiale di ‘‘The Wolf’’
12/02/2020 - 16:07
ISLE OF THE CROSS: disponibile il nuovo singolo
20/12/2019 - 08:35
ISLE OF THE CROSS: firmano con Rockshots Records, a febbraio il debutto
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/06/2024 - 18:57
BLEED FROM WITHIN: il video del nuovo singolo ''Hands of Sin''
10/06/2024 - 18:46
SALTATIO MORTIS: in streaming un brano con Peyton Parrish e Cristina Scabbia
10/06/2024 - 18:32
NIKOLO KOTZEV'S NOSTRADAMUS: a luglio la ristampa di ''Nostradamus'' e il live ''Live in Sofia''
10/06/2024 - 18:30
SONS OF CULT: guarda la clip di ''Desolation''
10/06/2024 - 17:23
NAILS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Every Bridge Burning''
10/06/2024 - 16:32
INHERITS THE VOID: pubblicano in streaming il nuovo ''Scars of Yesteryears''
10/06/2024 - 16:27
FELLWARDEN: ascolta il nuovo disco ''Legend - Forged in Defiance'' in streaming
10/06/2024 - 16:18
TORTURERS` LOBBY: tutto il disco di debutto ''Deadened Nerves''
10/06/2024 - 16:15
WRAITH: disponibile il singolo ''Merchant of Death''
10/06/2024 - 16:03
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: Fabio Lione ospite dei Vision Divine
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     