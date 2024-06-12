THOTCRIME: dettagli e due brani del nuovo album ''Connection Anxiety''

|
Il gruppo cybergrind Thot pubblicherà il nuovo album Connection Anxiety il 16 agosto 2024 tramite Prosthetic Records.
US / UK cybergrind band THOTCRIME are set to return this summer with their third full-length, 'CONNECTION ANXIETY', due out on August 16 via Prosthetic Records. Closing old wounds and opening the dancefloor, CONNECTION ANXIETY is a defiant act of jubilation and self-celebration in a world that can oftentimes feel at odds with joy.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Better World Is Possible
2. Behind The Cracks
3. We Hope Some Good May Come of This (Feat. Bottom Surgery)
4. This Podcast Could've Lasted Four Seasons
5. Garden Court (feat. bagel rabbit)
6. The Wrong Way
7. Connection Anxiety
8. Existent
9. Beyond the Journey's End
10. My Final Escape
Inoltre sono disponibili i singoli The Wrong Way e Behind The Cracks.