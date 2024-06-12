BALWEZO WESTIJIZ: ascolta il nuovo album ''Tower of Famine''

|
Il canale YouTube della Profound Lore Records ha reso disponibile in streaming l'audio integrale di Tower of Famine, il nuovo album del progetto black metal Balwezo Westijiz in pubblicazione il 14 giugno 2024.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The Foul Carcass of God
02. Flesh in the Funeral Pyre
03. No Reason to Exist
04. Calling From the Ashes
05. (Vermin…) of Broken Memories
06. Endless Black Nightmares
07. …of the Rotting Soul
08. Drown in Bleak Blood
09. Tower of Famine… (The Past Returns)