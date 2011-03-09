HEATHEN: il nuovo album nel 2025

|
Gli Heathen hanno rivelato, attraverso i propri canali social che, una volta terminato il tour estivo, entreranno in studio per registrare il nuovo album la cui uscita dovrebbe avvenire intorno alla metà del 2025.
The new album is written already and has a title. Artwork is already in progress. Demos of 8 songs have been sent to everyone in the band. I have 4 more songs to finish demoing for the album. We’re hoping to have the new album out mid 2025. We should have another surprise release this year though.
I already have about half of the album after that written as well. Our plan was to have more frequent releases but COVID delayed us by a couple of years. We’re doing our best to get back on track with a regular album release schedule.