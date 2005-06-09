VESTIGE: a settembre il nuovo ''Janis'', guarda il video di ''Deviens La Nuit''

|
La formazione post-hardcore/modern metal Vestige ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Janis in pubblicazione il 6 settembre 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
After stints on stage with legends like Cradle of Filth and Alcest and in the wake of a tumultuous personal era, Naraka frontman Théodore Rondeau created VESTIGE. The band, with its rich, modern metal aura, is poised to entwine their raw emotions with the very fabric of their listener's soul.
Anticipate ‘Janis’, VESTIGE's inaugural album — profound sounds and whispered silences, crafting a musical narrative that grips the heart. With tracks that traverse through atmospheric shoegaze, intense melodic landscapes, and poignant tormented times, ‘Janis’ juxtaposes the agony of despair with the sublime beauty of hope. It's a vessel of catharsis inviting you to dissolve your fears and reforge them into something beautiful.
Beside Théodore’s vocals, VESTIGE is made of Pierre-André Krauzer (bass), Quentin Regnault (drums) and Thomas Petit (guitar). The band deliver a raw, exhilarating auditory journey which grafts a mark on the modern metal scene and insists on leaving a legacy as timeless as the emotions that inspire them.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Kilian d’Angelo & Justine Dorin mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Différent
2. Deviens la Nuit
3. Démence de l'Âme
4. Océan
5. Automne Part.1
6. Automne Part.2 feat Neige (Alcest)
7. Appel de l'Âme
8. Corrosion
9. Stigmates du Temps
10. Envol de l'Âme
11. Avant la Fin
Inoltre è disponibile online il videoclip di Deviens la Nuit.