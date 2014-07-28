WINTERFYLLETH: in arrivo a settembre il nuovo ''The Imperious Horizon''

|
I Winterfylleth hanno annunciato per il 13 settembre la pubblicazione, tramite Candlelight, del loro nuovo album The Imperious Horizon.
Di seguito trovate il singolo Dishonour Enthroned.
Tracklist:
01. First Light
02. Like Brimming Fire
03. Dishonour Enthroned
04. Upon This Shore
05. The Imperious Horizon
06. In Silent Grace (feat. AA Nemtheanga)
07. To The Edge Of Tyranny
08. Earthen Sorrows
09. The Insurrection
10. The Majesty Of The Night Sky (Emperor cover) (Deluxe bonus track)
11. In Silent Grace (AA Nemtheanga solo version) (Deluxe bonus track)