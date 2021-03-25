THE OFFSPRING: i dettagli completi e il primo singolo da ''Supercharged''

Come preannunciato qui
, i The Offspring
hanno svelato i dettagli del loro undicesimo disco in studio: intitolato Supercharged
, uscirà l'11 ottobre 2024 tramite Concord Records
.
La produzione è stata curata da Bob Rock
.
Ecco la tracklist, mentre la copertina è riportata a lato:01. Looking Out for #1
02. Light It Up
03. The Fall Guy
04. Make It All Right
05. Ok, but This Is the Last Time
06. Truth in Fiction
07. Come to Brazil
08. Get Some
09. Hanging by a Thread
10. You Can't Get There from HereMake It All Right
, primo singolo selezionato dall'uscita, è ascoltabile qui sotto: