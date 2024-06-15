SPIRIT MOTHER: a settembre il nuovo ''Trails'', ascolta un brano

|
Il gruppo stoner rock Spirit Mother pubblicherà il nuovo album Trials il 10 settembre 2024 tramite Heavy Psych Sounds.
Spirit Mother’s forthcoming album “Trails” brings the energy of the band’s visceral, all-in live performances while expanding on the sensibilities of their debut album “Cadets.” It is the undeniable next chapter in the band’s creative process. The darker tonality, heavier, fuzz-fueled riffs, and relentless rhythm section accompanies prolific structure and arrangement. The violin summons a brooding, atmospheric pedestal for the remaining power trio to wield with fervor. Lance’s haunting vocals and stark lyricism intersperse the instrumentals with a melody that is as dynamic as it is accessible. It is the culmination of road worn years in pursuit of the art, and the moment-to-moment adrenaline of studio exploration. The album was aged, captured, delivered by Spirit Mother, and brought to the broader public by Heavy Psych Sounds Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Passage
2. Trails
3. Veins
4. Emerald
5. Below
6. Tonic
7. Vessel
8. Voyeur
9. Given
10. Wolves
Inoltre è online il singolo Wolves.