SERVANTS TO THE TIDE: a luglio il nuovo album, ecco ''With Starlight We Ride''

Gli epic-doom metaller Servants to the Tide hanno annunciato per il 19 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite No Remorse Records, del loro nuovo album Where Time Will Come to Die.
Di seguito potete vedere la clip di With Starlight We Ride.
Tracklist:
01. With Starlight We Ride
02. Sunrise In Eden
03. The Trial (CD only bonus track)
04. White Wanderer
05. If The Stars Should Appear
– Act I: Nothing But Cloudless Sky
– Act II: The Days of Ill-Winged Idols
– Act III: Marching To The End Of The World
06. Towards Zero
07. Where Time Will Come To Die