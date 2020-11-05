BLUE OYSTER CULT: ecco il live video di ''7 Screaming Diz-Busters''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di 7 Screaming Diz-Busters, brano dei Blue Oyster Cult tratto dal loro nuovo album 50th Anniversary Live – Second Night in arrivo il 9 agosto per Frontiers Music srl.
Tracklist - CD 1:
01. The Red & The Black
02. O.D.’D On Life Itself
03. Hot Rails To Hell
04. 7 Screaming Diz-Busters
05. Baby Ice Dog
06. Wings Wetted Down
07. Teen Archer
08. Mistress Of The Salmon Salt (Quicklime Girl)
Tracklist - CD 2:
01. Box In My Head
02. Burnin’ For You
03. Lips In The Hills
04. Perfect Water
05. Tenderloin
06. The Revenge Of Vera Gemini
07. E.T.I (Extra Terrestrial Intelligence)
08. That Was Me
09. Godzilla
10. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
11. Unknown Tongue
12. Tattoo Vampire
13. Cities On Flame With Rock And Roll