FULCI: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Duck Face Killings''
21/06/2024 - 09:26 (138 letture)

lethalzorker
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 15.16.19
6
I Cannibal Corpse denoattri!! Bravini ma c\'e\' di meglio a giro!
Rob Fleming
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 13.11.33
5
Solo per segnalare che la foto di copertina lassú a sinistra é quella degli ALCEST
NihilisT
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 11.39.45
4
una sicurezza!!!gran pezzo, aspetto l\'album..
lisablack
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 11.06.06
3
Grandissimi 💪
God of Emptiness
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 10.17.03
2
Tra l\'altro la copertina mi riporta alla mente molto quella di Obsessed By Cruelty dei Sodom
God of Emptiness
Venerdì 21 Giugno 2024, 10.13.20
1
Attualmente la mia band preferita. Film che adoro alla follia tra l\'altro.
29/09/2015
Intervista
FRIZZI 2 FULCI
Intervista al Maestro Fabio Frizzi
16/09/2015
Live Report
FRIZZI 2 FULCI
Planet Live, Roma (RM) , 11/09/2015
 
