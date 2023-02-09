POISON RUIN: ad agosto il nuovo EP ''Confrere'', online un videoclip

|
Il gruppo punk Poison Ruïn pubblicherà il nuovo EP Confrere il 2 agosto 2024 tramite Relapse Records.
"The Philadelphia punk band couches its revolutionary anthems in winking medieval imagery, flirting with camp as they sharpen the guillotine’s blade."
POISON RUIN reach through the dark once again with the new EP, Confrere!
“Confrere”- an ode to the sacred bonds of friendship; a strength which holds true through the endless twisting and straining of space and time. Confrere sees POISON RUIN elevate their sound with more atmosphere and palpable urgency.
Following the title track, Confrere continues to hurtle through songs of struggle, death, despair, injustice and revenge. In a dark age where the very foundations of humanity threaten to crumble, POISON RUIN believe that perhaps the only thing left to hang on to is the hand of a friend.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Intro
2. Confrere
3. Attrition
4. Interlude
5. Execute
6. Laid Waste
7. Sanctuary
Inoltre è online la titletrack.