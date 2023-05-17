LORD OF THE LOST: presentano la clip live di ''Drag Me To Hell''

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il live video di Drag Me to Hell, brano dei tedeschi Lord of the Lost tratto dal loro nuovo Live Album Live At W:O:A in uscita il 2 agosto per la Napalm Records.
Tracklist:
01. Lighting The Way (Intro)
02. The Curtain Falls
03. Morgana
04. Kill It With Fire
05. The Future Of A Past Life
06. Dry The Rain
07. Under The Sun
08. Herz An Herz
09. The Look
10. Ruins
11. Blood & Glitter
12. Full Metal Whore
13. Destruction Manual
14. Blood For Blood
16. Loreley
17. Die Tomorrow
18. Drag Me To Hell
19. La Bomba