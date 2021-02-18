     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

24/06/24
SUNBOMB
Light Up the Sky

28/06/24
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR
Fossil Gardens

28/06/24
ANVIL
One and Only

28/06/24
THE WARNING
Keep Me Fed

28/06/24
NEAERA
All is Dust

28/06/24
KAIPA
Sommargryningsljus

28/06/24
THE ETERNAL
Skinwalker

28/06/24
WHITE STONES
Memoria Viva

28/06/24
HARPAZO
The Crucible

28/06/24
ARAN
Maahan Laskettu

CONCERTI

24/06/24
BRUJERIA
TRAFFIC CLUB, VIA PRENESTINA 738 - ROMA

24/06/24
GEL
PONTELUNGO SUMMER FESTIVAL, GIARDINO FARPI VIGNOLI VIA AGUCCHI 121/14 - BOLOGNA

24/06/24
COMEBACK KID + BANE
EUR SOCIAL PARK - ROMA

24/06/24
DYING WISH + THE SILENCE BETWEEN US + OUTMAYR + GRAVERY + SHERMAN\'S TREES
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

24/06/24
CHIARI MUSIC FESTIVAL
ISTITUTO SALESIANO - SAN BERNARDINO DI CHIARI (BS)

24/06/24
WHORESNATION + ENDORPHINS LOST
STRADA PER SAN GIUSEPPE DELLA CHIUSA, 128 - SAN DORLIGO DELLA VALLE (TS)

25/06/24
BRUJERIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/06/24
THE HIVES DAY
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK / PARCO DELLE CASERME ROSSE, VIA DI CORTICELLA 147 - BOLOGNA

25/06/24
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
PIAZZALE CASTELLO - UDINE

25/06/24
SLAPSHOT
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 - TORINO
SPECTRAL WOUND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of Blood and Mire''
24/06/2024 - 15:49 (60 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
24/06/2024 - 15:49
SPECTRAL WOUND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of Blood and Mire''
15/04/2021 - 12:11
SPECTRAL WOUND: tutto il nuovo album ''A Diabolic Thirst'' in streaming
15/03/2021 - 14:40
SPECTRAL WOUND: online il brano ''Fair Lucifer, Sad Relic'' dal nuovo album ''A Diabolic Thirst''
18/02/2021 - 17:16
SPECTRAL WOUND: in arrivo ad aprile il nuovo disco ''A Diabolic Thirst'', ecco il primo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
24/06/2024 - 15:55
PENTAGRAM CHILE: in Italia per due concerti
24/06/2024 - 12:10
NE OBLIVISCARIS: in Italia per un unico concerto
24/06/2024 - 11:42
STEVEN WILSON: nuovo album e due date in Italia nel 2025
24/06/2024 - 10:47
PANTERA: tornano in Italia per un unico concerto nel 2025
24/06/2024 - 09:26
EATEN BACK TO GUIDO: i dettagli dell'edizione 2024
24/06/2024 - 09:20
HEILUNG: ecco i dettagli della data milanese
24/06/2024 - 09:13
THE SPIRIT: primi dettagli del nuovo ''Songs Against Humanity''
24/06/2024 - 00:36
PAUL DI ANNO`S WARHORSE: i dettagli dell'album d'esordio e il singolo ''Here Comes the Night''
24/06/2024 - 00:22
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: nuovo album nel 2025
24/06/2024 - 00:17
ZEAL & ARDOR: ''Fend You Off'' è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     