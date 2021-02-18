SPECTRAL WOUND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of Blood and Mire''

|
I blackster Spectral Wound pubblicheranno il nuovo album Songs of Blood and Mire il 23 agosto 2024 tramite Profound Lore Records.
SPECTRAL WOUND play black metal. Furious and visceral, untrammelled by esoteric posture or grasping idealism. It is music for the poisoned, the futile, the debauched and profane. The blooming of a flower of corruption, torn by cold winds.
Following the raw early offering of Terra Nullius (Arcane Angels/Out of Season 2015) Spectral Wound continued their path of creeping, opulent decay and searing melody, weaving strands of Métal noir Québécois with the weft of the Scandinavian canon. Refining its sound over Infernal Decadence (Vendetta, 2018) and the towering, exultant melancholy of A Diabolic Thirst (Profound Lore, 2021), with Songs of Blood and Mire (Profound Lore 2024) the band delivers an elegy of the void, seething with the venom and clamour of an ever-emptying world.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Fevers and Suffering
2. At Wine-Dark Midnight in Mouldering Halls
3. Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal
4. The Horn Marauding
5. Less and Less Human, O Savage Spirit
6. A Coin Upon the Tongue
7. Twelve Moons in Hell
Inoltre è online il singolo Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal.