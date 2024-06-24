     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/06/24
OH HIROSHIMA
All Things Shining

28/06/24
KAIPA
Sommargryningsljus

28/06/24
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR
Fossil Gardens

28/06/24
THE WARNING
Keep Me Fed

28/06/24
ILLDISPOSED
In Chambers of Sonic Disgust

28/06/24
WHITE STONES
Memoria Viva

28/06/24
THE ETERNAL
Skinwalker

28/06/24
THE WARNING
Keep Me Fed

28/06/24
ANVIL
One and Only

28/06/24
WRAITH
Fueled by Fear

CONCERTI

25/06/24
BRUJERIA
SLAUGHTER CLUB VIA A.TAGLIABUE 4 - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

25/06/24
THE HIVES DAY
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK / PARCO DELLE CASERME ROSSE, VIA DI CORTICELLA 147 - BOLOGNA

25/06/24
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
PIAZZALE CASTELLO - UDINE

25/06/24
SLAPSHOT
BLAH BLAH, VIA PO 21 - TORINO

25/06/24
FONTAINES D.C.
AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA (CAVEA), VIA PIETRO DE COUBERTIN 30 - ROMA

25/06/24
BABYMETAL
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE, VIA APPIA NUOVA 1245 - ROMA

25/06/24
COREY TAYLOR
ALCATRAZ, VIA VALTELLINA 25 - MILANO

26/06/24
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
BONSAI GARDEN, VIA DI CORTICELLA 147 - BOLOGNA

26/06/24
VADER
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8/B - BOLOGNA

26/06/24
SLAPSHOT
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA
PNEUMA HAGION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''From Beyond''
25/06/2024 - 09:16 (44 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/06/2024 - 09:16
PNEUMA HAGION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''From Beyond''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/06/2024 - 09:20
WORMED: ascolta ''Pleoverse Omninertia'' dal nuovo album ''Omegon''
25/06/2024 - 09:12
UPRISING: diffusa la nuova ''While the World is Burning''
25/06/2024 - 09:09
A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE: online il singolo ''Agonofinis''
25/06/2024 - 09:06
AKHLYS: tutto il nuovo ''House of the Black Geminus'' in streaming
24/06/2024 - 15:55
PENTAGRAM CHILE: in Italia per due concerti
24/06/2024 - 15:49
SPECTRAL WOUND: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Songs of Blood and Mire''
24/06/2024 - 12:10
NE OBLIVISCARIS: in Italia per un unico concerto
24/06/2024 - 11:42
STEVEN WILSON: nuovo album e due date in Italia nel 2025
24/06/2024 - 10:47
PANTERA: tornano in Italia per un unico concerto nel 2025
24/06/2024 - 09:26
EATEN BACK TO GUIDO: i dettagli dell'edizione 2024
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     