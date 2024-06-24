PNEUMA HAGION: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''From Beyond''

|
I deathster Pneuma Hagion pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album From Beyond il 30 agosto 2024 tramite Everlasting Spew Records.
The auditory onslaught hailing from Texas and known as PNEUMA HAGION is going to unleash their third full-length album in late August through Everlasting Spew Records! A relentless barrage of downtuned brutality will resonate deep with the darkest chords of your soul.
This is thick, this is raw, this is crushing and unfiltered aggression!
"'From Beyond' explores Lovecraftian ideas of horrifying extra-dimensional entities forcing their way into the causal universe by infecting the minds of humans. Each song is from the perspective of some malevolent entity of unfathomable nature trying to influence the world of mortals and trying to infiltrate our universe in order to cause its ultimate destruction."
Pneuma Hagion was formed by R. in January of 2015 with the intent to create suffocatingly heavy death metal and the early demos featured muddy, claustrophobic death metal with eerie, unconventional vocals. Over the next few years, the inspiration driving the band changed, a new sound was being conceived and with S. joining on drums, Pneuma Hagion began to focus on creating music inspired primarily by mid-era Morbid Angel, specifically the album "Gateways to Annihilation". The band wanted to reproduce the terrifying Lovecraftian atmosphere of that album while creating the heaviest, most down-tuned death metal dirges possible.
The band released their first full length album "Voidgazer" in 2020, followed by their sophomore effort "Demiurge" in 2022, now in 2024, Pneuma Hagion has joined forces with Everlasting Spew Records to unleash their third album "From Beyond", featuring their heaviest, most massive songs yet.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Harbinger Of Dissolution
2. Resurrected Abominations
3. Lurking Beyond Time And Space
4. Those Who Obey
5. The Temple Fires
6. Aeon
7. The Light of Long-Dead Stars
8. All Worlds Enslaved
9. Archon
Inoltre è online il singolo Harbinger Of Dissolution.