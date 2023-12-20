     
 
28/06/24
OH HIROSHIMA
All Things Shining

28/06/24
KAIPA
Sommargryningsljus

28/06/24
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR
Fossil Gardens

28/06/24
THE WARNING
Keep Me Fed

28/06/24
ILLDISPOSED
In Chambers of Sonic Disgust

28/06/24
WHITE STONES
Memoria Viva

28/06/24
THE ETERNAL
Skinwalker

28/06/24
28/06/24
ANVIL
One and Only

28/06/24
WRAITH
Fueled by Fear

CONCERTI

26/06/24
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
BONSAI GARDEN, VIA DI CORTICELLA 147 - BOLOGNA

26/06/24
VADER
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB, VIA DEI LAPIDARI 8/B - BOLOGNA

26/06/24
SLAPSHOT
FREAKOUT CLUB, VIA EMILIO ZAGO, 7C - BOLOGNA

26/06/24
ELIO E LE STORIE TESE
VILLA ADA FESTIVAL, VIA DI PONTE SALARIO 28 - ROMA

26/06/24
GARBAGE
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA, VIA CIRCONVALLAZIONE IDROSCALO 41 SEGRATE (MI)

27/06/24
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN
VILLA ADA FESTIVAL, VIA DI PONTE SALARIO 28 - ROMA

27/06/24
FUMING MOUTH
BARRIO’S LIVE, PIAZZA DONNE PARTIGIANE - MILANO

27/06/24
GLEN HANSARD
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK, PARCO CASERME ROSSE - BOLOGNA

27/06/24
CCCP-Fedeli Alla Linea
FLOWERS FESTIVAL, CORSO PASTRENGO 44 - COLLEGNO (TO)

28/06/24
THE SPACE AGENCY + THE HANGEES + THE SURFIN TURDS
CORTO MALTESE, VIALE POETTO 111 - CAGLIARI
GRAVENOIRE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Devant la Porte des Étoiles''
26/06/2024 - 09:41 (32 letture)

26/06/2024 - 09:41
GRAVENOIRE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Devant la Porte des Étoiles''
20/12/2023 - 11:44
GRAVENOIRE: entrano nel roster di Season of Mist
26/06/2024 - 09:25
BRAT: realizzano un videoclip per ''Truncheon''
26/06/2024 - 09:11
UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS: in Italia per due concerti
26/06/2024 - 09:04
PAIN OF SALVATION: tre concerti in Italia a settembre
26/06/2024 - 00:07
MEGADETH: aggiornamenti sul nuovo disco in studio
26/06/2024 - 00:03
DEF LEPPARD: il video ufficiale di ''Just Like 73'' con Tom Morello
26/06/2024 - 00:01
CRAZY TOWN: scomparso il cantante Shifty Shellshock
25/06/2024 - 23:00
BROTHERS OF METAL: in arrivo a novembre il nuovo ''Fimbulvinter''
25/06/2024 - 22:51
BARDOMAGNO: online il singolo ''Clero Mania Dance''
25/06/2024 - 22:41
METALITALIA.COM FESTIVAL: il bill completo dell'edizione 2024
25/06/2024 - 09:20
WORMED: ascolta ''Pleoverse Omninertia'' dal nuovo album ''Omegon''
 
