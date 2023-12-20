GRAVENOIRE: dettagli e singolo del debutto ''Devant la Porte des Étoiles''

|
I blackster Gravenoire pubblicheranno il disco di debutto Devant la Porte des Étoiles il 23 agosto 2024 tramite Season of Mist.
In the mist-shrouded realm of black metal, GRAVENOIRE emerges as a phantasm, a spectral echo of the genre's most unyielding and arcane iterations. These harbingers of the aether marry the raw, unfiltered essence of 90s black metal with the enigmatic lore of their ancestral land. Devant la porte des étoiles is a portal, cast from the ancient stones of primordial rites and cosmic despair. This GRAVENOIRE debut, forged in the live crucible of rehearsal chambers untainted by modernity's corroding touch, channels the unsanctioned, unbridled energies of realms both spectral and telluric. From the inaugural summoning rites of the instrumental Pavens to the devotional desolation of Granit, each track serves as a tome, inscribed with the ink of rebellion, mysticism, and the unquenchable thirst for transcendence. GRAVENOIRE invites the listener to tread the forgotten paths beneath the starlit dome, to reunite with the ancient forces that pulse in the earth's hidden veins.
A lato è disponibile la copertina curata da Aude Sine mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Pavens
2. France de l'Ombre
3. Orde Opera Cultura
4. Aux Chiens
5. Granit
6. Gravenoire
Inoltre è disponibile il video ufficiale di France de l'Ombre.