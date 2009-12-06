AGRYPNIE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Erg''

|
Il gruppo post-black metal Agrypnie pubblicherà il nuovo album Erg il 13 settembre 2024 tramite AOP.
The last album Metamorphosis, released in 2021, was their first under the renowned label AOP Records and reached number 29 on the official German album charts. Additionally, it was named one of the top 5 black metal releases of 2021 by German Metal Hammer. These recent successes, along with past achievements, highlight the band's continuous development.
With nine releases, including six full-length albums, Agrypnie has created an extensive discography that reflects the variety and depth of their musical universe. This year (as of 2024), the release of their seventh album is planned, while the drum recordings for the eighth album are already completed.
Over time, Agrypnie has completed numerous tours and festival as well as club performances, captivating their audience with their intense stage presence and powerful performances.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Aus rauchlosem Feuer
2. Meer ohne Wasser
3. Sturm
4. Blut Teil I
5. Blut Teil II
6. Entität
7. Stunde des Wolfes
8. Geister
9. Unter Sand
Inoltre è online il singolo Aus rauchlosem Feuer.