DOOMRAISER: a settembre il nuovo ''Cold Grave Marble'', ascolta un brano

|
I doomster Doomraiser pubblicheranno il nuovo album Cold Grave Marble il 2 ottobre 2024 tramite Time To Kill Records.
Cold Grave Marble, the 6th Doomraiser full doom length, is a frozen view in the darker side of life: Death, the Omega of our earthly dimension. The album is made up of raw riffing seasoned up in heavy, dark and gloomy dreaming atmospheres, and explores a plethora of styles with different sounds and solutions. The songwriting approach is rougher than before, experimental, suggestive, still preserving the classic Doomraiser characteristic sound.
The whole concept lies upon a personal portrayal of Death, the Infinite Void, the Great Absence, the greatest experience in matter of Chaos and disruption of reality. It’s a journey exploring the end of the biological cycle and man’s awareness of the ancient idea of “having to die”, an extreme but natural event belonging to the inevitability of time
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Dark Omens
02. Last Christmas I Gave You My Death
03. Once Upon The Fireflies
04. Profondo Nero/Life In Black
05. Cold Grave Marble (Winter Moon)
06. Without A Shadow
07. The Great Void (Bonus Track On Cd, Cassette And Digital Only)
08. Filthy Shades Of Death
09. Continuum Pt. 2&3 (Ultima Luce)
10. Buio
Inoltre è online il brano Dark Omens.