DOOMRAISER: a settembre il nuovo ''Cold Grave Marble'', ascolta un brano
27/06/2024 - 09:58 (40 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
85
90
80
ARTICOLI
05/02/2020
Intervista
DOOMRAISER
Il nero cuore d'Europa
22/05/2015
Live Report
ANGEL WITCH + DOOMRAISER + CROMO + GUEST
Traffic Club, Roma, 17/05/2015
09/03/2015
Live Report
DOOMRAISER + SHORES OF NULL + L`ALBA DI MORRIGAN
L'Angelo Azzurro, Genova - 03/03/2015
15/01/2014
Live Report
SATURNUS + DOOMRAISER + THE FORESHADOWING + SHORE OF NULL + (ECHO)
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 11/01/2014
22/08/2011
Intervista
DOOMRAISER
La storia delle Montagne della follia
02/06/2011
Live Report
DOOMRAISER + MISANTROPUS + L'IRA DEL BACCANO
Init Club, Roma, 27/05/2011
16/03/2011
Live Report
ELECTRIC WIZARD + DOOMRAISER
Init Club, Roma, 11/03/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/06/2024 - 09:58
DOOMRAISER: a settembre il nuovo ''Cold Grave Marble'', ascolta un brano
18/02/2020 - 19:27
FRANTIC FEST: aggiunti Nebula, Doomraiser e Zaum alla prossima edizione
12/12/2019 - 20:37
DOOMRAISER: disponibile il video di ''Chimera''
21/11/2019 - 20:35
DOOMRAISER: svelato il singolo ''Häxan'' dal disco in uscita
14/11/2019 - 16:42
DOOMRAISER: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
10/06/2019 - 20:22
DOOMRAISER: firmato accordo con Time To Kill Records
22/04/2016 - 17:00
DOOMRAISER: annullati i concerti di questa sera a Bari e di domani sera a Catanzaro
15/04/2016 - 12:38
APULIA METAL FEST: venerdì prossimo con Novembre e Doomraiser
03/01/2016 - 12:35
DOOMRAISER: morto l'ex-chitarrista Valerio 'Molestius' Dominici
13/12/2015 - 11:15
DOOMRAISER: a gennaio un concerto per i dieci anni di 'Lords Of Mercy'
