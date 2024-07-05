STEVE CROPPER AND THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: ad agosto il nuovo ''Friendlytown''

|
Il chitarrista, produttore e songwriter Steve Cropper ha annunciato per il 23 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Mascot Label Group, del nuovo album del suo progetto Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour intitolato Friendlytown.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il singolo Too Much Stress, che vede la partecipazione speciale di Brian May.
Tracklist:
01. Friendlytown
02. Too Much Stress (feat Brian May)
03. Hurry Up Sundown
04. Let's Get Started
05. Talkin’ Bout Politics
06. I'll Take Tomorrow
07. Lay It On Down
08. You Can't Refuse (feat Tim Montana)
09. Rain On My Parade
10. There's Always A Catch
11. In God We Trust
12. Reality Check
13. I Leave You In Peace