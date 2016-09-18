WOLFCHANT: in uscita il nuovo ''A Pagan Storm - Deluxe Edition''

|
I Wolfchant hanno annunciato per il 16 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite Reaper Entertainment, del nuovo A Pagan Storm - Deluxe Edition.
L'album sarà un doppio CD e conterrà sia la versione originale che la nuova riregistrazione dell'album.
Tracklist:
DISC 1 – A Pagan Storm (Re-Recorded 2024)
01. Growing Storms
02. A Pagan Storm
03. The Path
04. Midnight Gathering
05. A Wolfchant from the Mountain Side
06. Guardians of the Forest
07. Stärkend Trunk aus Feindes Schädel
08. Winterhymn
09. Voran
10. Feuerbringer
11. The Axe, the Sword, the Wind and a Wolf
DISC 2 – A Pagan Storm (Original 2007)
01. Growing Storms
02. A Pagan Storm
03. The Path
04. Midnight Gathering
05. A Wolfchant from the Mountain Side
06. Guardians of the Forest
07. Stärkend Trunk aus Feindes Schädel
08. Winterhymn
09. Voran
10. Feuerbringer
11. The Axe, the Sword, the Wind and a Wolf