SERVANT: a settembre il nuovo ''Death Devil Magick'', ascolta un brano

I blackster Servant pubblicheranno il nuovo album Death Devil Magick il 20 settembre tramite AOP Records.
Without lacking on their musical trademarks, Servant continues to evolve on their new record. Melodic guitars combine with furious drums, powerful basslines go with keys and mighty grooves. On Death Devil Magick the vocals are more clear than on the previous two albums, to give the words the required power in meaning . All this is put in a powerful soundshape which is aggressive, yet very dynamic and tidied up.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Void
2. Temple
3. Sin
4. Devil
5. Hope
6. Fury
7. Death
8. Litany
9. Magick
Inoltre è online il singolo Litany.